Imbil residents are pleased to see council take the Imbil-Brooloo Rd seriously with the installation of a traffic meter.
Council acts on calls for a safer road following car crash

Philippe Coquerand
2nd Aug 2018 7:20 PM
IMBIL residents said this week they were pleased to see Gympie Regional Council had taken action on the Imbil-Brooloo Rd.

The road has been a topic discussion for some time, and especially since a serious crash there two weeks ago.

After a story in The Gympie Times on Tuesday, a traffic meter was installed yesterday.

Imbil resident Mitchell Hanly said he was impressed to see some action had been taken, but stressed more work was still needed.

"I'll be happy when I see them stick to their words and follow up with an actual upgrade,” he said.

"I understand this is the start of the process.

"It costs next to nothing for traffic counters to operate; it's the putting funding, manpower and resources to continue with development where council's ability to say and do comes into play (sic).”

