Council accepts consultancy tender for Rattler

THE Rattler is one step closer to chugging through Gympie again, with the council accepting a tender for consultancy on the restoration of the heritage railway.

The council voted unanimously at this week's meeting to accept the tender from Rail Futures Pty Ltd for $455,277.02 for the development of specifications, tender management, and contract documentation and administration for the restoration of the Mary Valley Rattler railway line between Gympie Station and Amamoor.

Based in Mapleton, Rail Futures is a consultancy company which has been involved in projects including the Epping Chatswood Rail Line, and the Southwest Rail Line in Sydney.

Mayor Mick Curran said the tender was an important step towards bringing the Rattler back to life.

"Everything is moving along nicely and as planned and we are excited to see the progress. The aim is to commence construction works on track and bridges in early July," he said

"The project has been funded in partnership with the Queensland Government as part of the Works for Queensland Program."

W4Q is a state initiative supporting councils to undertake job-creating maintenance and minor infrastructure projects.