‘Couldn’t mix a cake’: Cricket DJ roasted by stars

Aussie cricket legends Brett Lee and Mark Waugh have given the Big Bash’s biggest flop a live TV serve after DJs over-stepped the mark.

In a summer where the Big Bash's latest series of innovative trainwrecks included the Power Surge and the Bash Boost, a new contender has emerged for the most cringe-inducing cricket development of recent times.

Aussie cricket legends Brett Lee and Mark Waugh had had enough of the DJs that have blasted music inside largely vacant stadiums so far this BBL - and spoke out against it in the middle of the Sixers' thumping of the Melbourne Renegades in Hobart on Sunday night.

Live DJ sets at the Bash are nothing new, but the increasingly intruding tunes and higher profile position enjoyed by the disc-spinners has become a very real headache for BBL fans.

It was there for all to see on Sunday when the DJs in Tassie repeatedly over-stepped the mark by playing music over the top of the live action on the field. Launching into songs before the fielders collected the ball and returned it to the bowlers after each delivery.

The DJ was baked on live TV. Photo: Kayo.

It had Waugh, who admitted to enjoying a previous set in Canberra earlier this BBL, hot under the collar.

"Gee the old DJ is a bit keen on getting the music on," he told Fox Sports.

"That only just reached him and he stuck the music on."

He complained about them again an hour later during the Renegades' disastrous run chase where they were rolled for 60 in the biggest defeat in the history of the competition.

"Someone should tell them not to put the music on while the ball is still in play," he said.

Lee was much more scathing of their performance from the podium itself.

"Look at him, he couldn't mix a cake," Lee said of the DJ.

In the second innings he also took a crack at them for the deflated atmosphere after the Renegades slumped to a miserable start in their run chase.

"We saw recently the worm went flat, but I reckon the DJ's gone flat as well. I don't know where they've gone those two blokes," he said.

"They've just lost a bit of enthusiasm the boys."

Aw c'mon mate! As a DJ, surely you cannot be yawning on the job... 😂 pic.twitter.com/3lVybYGjqa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2020

Their thoughts were echoed on social media.

"Renegades mercifully threw the match quickly to shut down the DJ," ABC reporter Phil Staley posted on Twitter.

The official Sportsbet Twitter handle also stuck the boot in.

"I'm guessing the Renegades don't want to be out there much longer after being forced to listen to that DJ while getting belted for 200+," the bookmaker posted.

Originally published as 'Couldn't mix a cake': BBL DJ scourged