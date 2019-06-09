Could your dog be next? Mary's Creek girl mourns best pal

EVIL ACT: It is hard to imagine what anyone could have against an affectionate black labrador that hardly ever barked, but it seems somebody took away young Eliza Murphy's best friend of six years, her dog Lilly. Eliza (right) and her mum Christina (pictured outside Lilly's pen) will miss Eliza's oldest and most loyal friend.

IT IS hard to imagine what kind of person could kill a young girl's oldest friend, her almost constant companion since she was six years old.

But that seems to be what someone at Mary's Creek, west of Gympie, has done.

Eliza Murphy, 12, will not forget her best pal, Lilly, a black labrador known for its affectionate nature and which was also known for hardly ever barking.

Eliza and her mum, Christina Murphy, suspect a poisoned corn cob was the lethal weapon that took Lilly's life, over a sad and painful week of suffering.

Those were Lilly's last days.

"She ate her dinner on Friday night, but on Saturday did not get out of her pen until after noon,” Christina said.

"She was lethargic at first,” she said.

"Usually she's bouncy and playful,” Eliza said.

"When I saw her that night, she had diahorreah and was not well at all,” Christina recalled.

"She always eats all her food,” Eliza said. "In her whole life the only thing she hasn't eaten is a hash brown.”

It was a big contrast from Lilly's normally enthusiastic behaviour.

"I taught her to play soccer,” Eliza said. "I would kick the ball to her and she would use her feet to move it about.

"Sometimes I wouldn't get the chance to kick it much, because she would bite the ball.”

"We left her with her food and the next day she still hadn't eaten and wouldn't drink milk” Christina said.

"On Wednesday I took her to the vet, but she was staggering on all four legs by then and I felt she was too far gone to recover.”

It was not a tick, she said. The family flock of guinea fowl tend to make short work of insect parasites.

"It wasn't a cane toad, because she's done that in the past and it made her froth at the mouth, but after I cleaned the foam from her, she was okay.

"The only thing I can think of is some corn cobs, deep green.

"I found one in the middle of her pen and it didn't come from us.

"It was green all over. We don't know where it came from.

"Then we found another one. Other people should know there seems to be someone out there doing this.

"It wasn't as if she was roaming. She's always in the pen when we're away.”

The loss if especially significant for Eliza. "Lilly was the first pet I ever had,” she said.

"I got her when she was six weeks old. I would have been six,” she said.

"They could knock other people's animals around. It wasn't bait. The vet told me 1080 would have killed a dog more quickly.”