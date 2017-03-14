Could this be how to make the Rattler a success?

FLASHBACK: Gympie Times, Thursday, July 31, 1997. The Valley Rattler makes a trial run in preparation for the launch of the Mary Valley Heritage Railway. Pictured are volunteer driver Pat Daly and guard kevin Power.

WE HAVE just returned from a visit to Tasmania where one of the highlights was a trip on their steam train from Queenstown to Dubbil Barril.

As we took in the sights it struck me that those responsible for the re-launch of the Mary Valley Rattler could learn a thing or two from this operation.

FILEL PHOTO: Photo of the damaged railway line once used by the Rattler. Unfortunately this could be classed as pretty serious damage. This site is only about 500m up from the Kandanga Railway Station, and was washed out very badly in flooding. In the background is the Kandanga Bowling Clubhouse.

From beginning to end it is a classy, and is credited with keeping the lights on in the town since the mining collapse. The railway station is charming with a large, modern and efficient coffee shop with extended fine dining section in the rear. It could hold its own in Melbourne or London.

The ticket and information office is also a sales point for memorabilia. The staff are cheery, well presented and keen to help visitors with suggestions about other local attractions.

The meticulously presented carriages reflect the halcyon days of the mining boom while the steam engines draw gasps of appreciation from enthusiasts who thought they had seen it all before. The steam engines produce steam not with dirty coal, but by burning off used oil, so the romance of steam is still there, without the discomfort and pollution of billowing coal smoke.

A photo of the Mary Valley Rattler from 2012. Alana Denton

The guides in each carriage are a pleasure to listen to, having built engaging historical insights around real-life characters who fought and loved in the cut-throat mining industry that was Queenstown of old.

I can see this being replicated in Gympie, incorporating our mining history with a visit included to the mining museum.

To pull this off, Mayor Curran needs to be encouraged in his drive to invest our (too high) rates and other council income right now in projects like this which will create jobs and exploit our history.

The library could, perhaps, offer courses for guides, and commission historical scripts from local writers for the guides to learn. We have an amazingly dedicated library staff which would surely relish such a challenge. If Queenstown can do it, so can Gympie.

The Queenstown ticket costs are steep, but tourists are happy to pay. I would suggest the same type of pricing for the Rattler historical excursions, with a healthy discount for locals who prove they're local (driver licences, rates accounts etc), and pensioners.

We have even more to offer than Queenstown, provided we get our heads out of the box and think big.

Start by having the operation run by a small team of paid professionals with business experience who are held publicly accountable - even if we have to bring them in from outside (shock and horror!).

It's a big ask because we have to ignore the vociferous naysayers in this town who want us to stay as we are and gradually stagnate into oblivion.

Rather give it a go and say we tried, than not to have tried at all - that is not Australian.

G J Dixon,

Gympie.