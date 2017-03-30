Could this be Gympie's wettest March ever?

BoM radar image at 11am of rain heading our way.

PARTS of the Gympie region could receive rainfalls as high as 400mm today, and if they do it will rewrite the record book.

The Gympie region's March average rainfall is 138.5, which has already been eclipsed.

Up until 11am today Gympie had officially received 237.2mm of rain over 16 days this March.

That figure could climb to more than 600mm by the end of this day.

The wettest March ever recorded in Gympie was 531.1mm in 1890 - 127 years ago.

