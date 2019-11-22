Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cairns Aquarium Senior Reptile Handler Aaron Hopper with an Emerald Tree Monitor PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Cairns Aquarium Senior Reptile Handler Aaron Hopper with an Emerald Tree Monitor PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Offbeat

Could this be Queensland’s most interesting job?

by Grace Mason
22nd Nov 2019 6:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'VE got a love of all things creepy and crawly, this could be the job for you.

Cairns Aquarium has put out the call for a new reptile handler to help with all creatures great and small at the CBD St site, pitching it as the "dream job" for animal lovers.

Senior reptile handler Aaron Hopper, who has been working at the aquarium for more than two years, said he loved his job and the animals he worked with every day.

He said it was the emerald tree monitors, mostly found in Papua New Guinea, he enjoyed working with most.

"They're very inquisitive, charismatic little animals and they're very rewarding to work with," he said. "Reptiles are always teaching you something different."

Mr Hopper said they were seeking someone with at least three years' experience who was not shy in front of a crowd as they would be doing public demonstrations with various animals.

He said the new recruit would be involved in everything from feeding, cleaning, enrichment and display design.

To apply and for more details go to
www.cairnsaquarium.com.au

More Stories

animals cairns editors picks job ad

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Radio silence from coroner as Kirra inquest mystery remains

        premium_icon Radio silence from coroner as Kirra inquest mystery remains

        News The Queensland Coroner has continued its refusal to explain over four years of delays behind the progress of Kirra’s inquest.

        Gympie magistrate laments the ‘tragedy’ of mandatory sentencing

        premium_icon Gympie magistrate laments the ‘tragedy’ of mandatory...

        News Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he hoped the Queensland parliament would recognise...

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 8 drink, drug drivers face Gympie court

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: 8 drink, drug drivers face Gympie court

        News Crystal Ann Smith, 33 of Gympie pleaded guilty to drink driving on October...