Could there be rainy days ahead?

COULD this be the break we're all looking for?

As we inch toward the end of Summer, the past three months have been notable for the severe lack of rainfall across the region.

But there may be hope in the distance, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a late break in these dry conditions with rainfall expected to pick up significantly at the beginning of next week.

The forecast in Gympie for the week ahead. Contributed/Weatherzone

As it stands right now, there's a 50% chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday, which will increase to 70 and 80% on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to popular weather tracking service Higgins Storm Chasing, the large weather cell will hopefully deliver some much needed rainfall in addition to the thunder and lightning.

"Finally after months of heat, humidity and below average rainfall, forecast model data is confidently indicating a significant weather system to develop from Sunday onwards."

Many of the large thunderstorms rolling across the South Burnett recently have come close to Gympie, only to drift Southward toward the Sunshine Coast, missing us almost entirely.

It's caused headaches for many locals, including farmers dependent on Summer rains they haven't received, as well as providing a much-needed buffer to the extreme heat seen in Gympie recently as well.