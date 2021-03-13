Could there be more life yet in the Gympie tip?
Reports of the Bonnick Road dump’s demise may be premature, with Gympie Regional Council now exploring whether more life can yet be squeezed out of the city tip.
An expansion of the city’s dump is one of several options reportedly on the table as the council works to identify where the region’s waste will wind up once Bonnick Road is full.
Also under consideration is a proposed new waste transfer station at Laurenceson Rd expected to cost $10-12 million to build.
Funding for it would be spread across several years of the council’s budget, with support from government funding and some borrowings.
Bonnick Road could be full by the end of the year; at best, without an expansion, it only has a few years left.
What would happen after that is still under scrutiny by the council.
CEO Shane Gray said a full review of the region’s waste services was underway.
“The entire waste management decisions of this council will be based on due diligence to get it right,” Mr Gray said.
“We don’t want surprises for our ratepayers.
“It’s (their) money, we need to spend it the best way possible.
“We don’t want to commit this community to a long-term strategy that may not be fully considered.”
And with the constant shifts and advances in science, technology and legislation, Mr Gray said “there may be better solutions we haven’t explored yet”.
“We want no surprises … we want to do proper planning.”