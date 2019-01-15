Could reality TV be the harbinger of the apocalypse?

Is reality television contributing to the dumbing down of society? At what point will they stop making it? Is this what we will all be reduced to?

Is reality television contributing to the dumbing down of society? At what point will they stop making it? Is this what we will all be reduced to? HEINZ DUCKLAU

SIGNING up for a TV reality show is like playing Russian roulette.

In the case of Gympie farmer, Mick Gould, who will hit our screens in Married at First Sight in about two weeks, being paired to the interesting young lass who is the frightfully made-up face of the 2019 series (and apparently "Australia's most confident bride”) would be like being stuck with the shortest straw and a loaded chamber in the gamble from hell.

Poor bloke if she's his "one”. How late is too late for him to run?

And where do they find these people?

In the case of this year's Z-list celebrities on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, it's clear they find them in the cast-offs bins around Canberra and other bottom-of-the-barrel places.

Justin Lacko gets friendly with some snakes in the first episode of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Supplied by Channel 10. Charlie Sperring

The valiant efforts of hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris to talk up their intriguing/interesting/ fabulous cast of jungle "celebrities” were awkwardly shrill and unconvincing.

Reality television was bad to start with, and it is steadily getting worse as the pool of "talent” suffers from an apparent prolonged drought.

The 2019 cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (from left) Ajay Rochester, Justin Lacko, Sam Dastyari, Angie Kent, Yvie Jones, Luke Jacobz, Dermott Brereton, Jacqui Lambie, Natasha Exelby, Tahir Bilgic, Justine Schofield and Richard Reid. Supplied by Channel 10.

Is this the best free-to-air has to offer?

It is contributing to the dumbing down of society and really, should just get canned altogether before we start swinging back up into the trees.