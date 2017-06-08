Could Kmart come to Gympie after all?

FACING underwhelming sales and rise of direct competitors, Wesfarmer's plans to stage a mighty comeback for Target stores across the country may see a much smaller future for the brand.

Head of department stores for Wesfarmers' Guy Russo says under-performing Target outlets may be downsized or even make the transition to Kmart - currently at the top of the discount sector.

It could be great news for Gympie shoppers if the local Target falls under the criteria, with many hating having to take a trip down the coast for better deals.

In April, rumours Kmart was eyeing a piece of real estate near the Bunnings were put to bed, but local shoppers looking for a great deal still have an insatiable appetite.

So why are Target stores across the country exceeding well below expectations?

Reports show Kmart - also owned by Wesfarmers - did such a good job of positioning itself as the first stop for bargains, many consumers made the switch.

Target itself made a play for a more middle-market - one of the reasons it's half-yearly results showed a drop in revenue of up to $16 million.

There's also the looming threat of Amazon arriving on Australian shores, expected to be a game changer for the domestic retail industry.

A recent Morgan Stanley report dubbed Target as 'worthless' when compared to the online giant, something strenuously denied by Wesfarmers.

As to what stores across could be transformed, or when it could happen, has yet to be revealed.

Kmart representatives have been contacted for comment.