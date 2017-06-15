23°
News

Could Gympie residents soon be charged to dump rubbish?

scott kovacevic
| 15th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
Gympie Regional Council is considering adding gate fees to rubbish dumps across the region.
Gympie Regional Council is considering adding gate fees to rubbish dumps across the region. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE residents could be paying to dump their rubbish, with the Gympie Regional Council considering charging a gate fee at sites around the region.

Whether or not the charge will be introduced will be revealed next Wednesday when the council hands down its 2017-2018 budget.

Speaking to The Gympie Times yesterday, Mayor Mick Curran said if gate fees were to be introduced it would be a matter of cost management for the council.

"The reality is that each and every person on a bin service is now subsiding those people who take their rubbish to landfill even though they're paying their contribution through the collection service plus more,” Cr Curran said.

"To provide an efficient, effective and cost-effective waste collection service for the great majority of our residents who are on bin collection council must consider a gate fee when people choose to use our landfill sites.”

Cr Curran said if the idea was adopted, it would complement the roll-out of 1400 new wheelie bins services around the region.

RELATED

Not all councillors sold on rubbish plan

Council tipped to reduce hours, close dumps

Southside Dump will close for good next year

"Waste management is a huge cost for council and if we're to keep our commitment of keeping rates as low as we possibly can we have to look at charging to use landfill,” he said.

Recyclables would not be subject to charges, and Cr Curran said the charges would be "offset against the costs that residents now pay for wheelie bin collection”.

He also denied such a move would be a revenue raiser for the council.

"If we were to charge, it's not a way to try and gain extra revenue,” he said.

"It's actually to take away the disparity that happens at the moment were people in effect are being charged for other people using landfill.”

He said the council was exploring other options to reduce residents' waste costs, including the possibility of offering smaller bins at lesser cost to residents who do not use the full 240L.

Changes coming to Gympie's waste collection

SITE closures, changes to open hours and expansion of the kerbside collection scheme are some changes already coming to Gympie's waste collection services.

More than 1400 additional properties will be able to use wheelie bin collections under a plan adopted by Gympie Regional Council earlier this year.

A council statement says "extension of the kerbside collection service reduces the reliance on rural transfer stations for the regular disposal of domestic waste”.

With the expected reduction in use, and to comply with environmental and health and safety guidelines, a number of transfer stations around the region will be closed, and previously unstaffed sites will become supervised.

According to the statement, "this work is being delivered as part of council's $13 million program of staged closures, site rehabilitation and resolution of land tenure issues for council's rural landfills”.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie council rubbish rubbish dump waste services

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

OUTRAGE: School tells hairdresser to toe the line

OUTRAGE: School tells hairdresser to toe the line

'I've been a hairdresser for 35 years and I've never seen anything like it.'

Fines for threat, dud cheque, receiving

MORE TROUBLE: Jail not the end of it for prisoner now facing fines as well.

Prisoner faces fines on his release after new court appearance

'Death trap' Bruce Hwy barrier to prosperity: MP

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien is "disappointed” there was no funding for the upgrade to the Bruce Hwy/Wide Bay Hwy intersection.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says budget misses mark for Gympie.

Axle keeps wheels turning for our Jordan

EMOTIONAL LIFELINE: Jordan Schuh with his best mate and autism assistance dog Axle.

Jordan Schuh loves cars, but autism dog Axle keeps wheels turning

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Hot bods about to raise the temp in Gympie

Is it getting hot in here? The Sydney Hotshots are heading to Gympie. Find out the details here.

You wouldn't kick on of these guys out of bed!

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

New Imbil store a symphony of simplicity

Charmaine Tyrie amid the magic of the soon-to-open Tranquility and Simplicity Boutique in Imbil.

"Laid back” nature of town key for owner Charmaine Tyrie.

MasterChef favourite Heston Blumenthal is a kid at heart

Acclaimed chef’s return to our screens will have contestants transcending food.

The Family Law’s nuclear family fall-out

Fiona Choi and Trystan Go in a scene from season two of The Family Law.

Season two of SBS's comedy shows how the family works after divorce.

All Eyez On Me review: Tupac Shakur biopic is abysmal

Demetrius Shipp Jr, pictured with Annie Ilonzeh as Kidada Jones, looks the part in All Eyez On Me, but doesn’t capture the complexities of Tupac.

Hip hop biopic is a sloppy, spirit-sapping marathon

Tom Gleeson mocks The Veronicas over 'twin pain'

The pop duo were great sports during Gleeson’s Hard Chat segment

The Project pokes fun at Ten

Entertainment

The Project jokes about Ten's financial woes

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

Country retreat

19 Gavin Way, Long Flat 4570

House 5 3 7 Auction On Site...

Looking for peace and quiet, then this property has everything for you. Located at the end of a quiet no through road is 31.9 acres in the Mary Valley area. ...

BIG HOME AT A LOW PRICE

16 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This big home is absolutely perfect for the busy family looking for space, privacy in a prime location close to schools and shopping centres. Offering 2 living...

VACANT LAND WITH AMAZING MOUNTAIN VIEWS !!

Gympie 4570

Residential Land * 600m2 vacant land with fantastic mountain views * Gently sloping block ... $99,500

* 600m2 vacant land with fantastic mountain views * Gently sloping block on the eastern side of Gympie * Corner allotment with 2 street frontage * Walking distance...

10+ acres with 2 homes!

9 Bruce Highway, Chatsworth 4570

7 2 7 OFFERS OVER...

No, this is not a misprint. We are seriously selling 2 houses on almost 11 acres for this great price, in this great location. Fantastic lifestyle or money making...

prime Gympie CBD commercial property 4 Sale or 2 Lease - Freehold

164 Mary Street, Gympie 4570

House 1 1 $169,000 inc.

Prime CBD - Freestanding retail or office property for sale or for lease. 2 Street Frontage - Mary Street and Reef Street at rear of premises. 83m2 of lettable...

CITY HEIGHTS !!

24 Calton Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Exceptional quality - timbered home on a brick base with hardwood floors, high ceilings, beautifully renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, landscaped private...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $279,000

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

KILKIVAN AT ITS BEST!!

20 School St (Access via Lukin Street), Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 6 $339,000

Situated on a 4047m2 gently sloping block in a quiet no through road is this lovely 4 bedroom brick home. Just a short walk to local primary school, public...

HUGE SOUTHSIDE FAMILY HOME

68 Watson Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 6 $398,000

Built to last. Solid brick family home with plenty of space for the whole family. This one will impress you with the shear amount of available living...

ONE OF CURRA&#39;S BEST KEPT SECRETS

98 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $298,000

Situated approx 15 minutes north of Gympie is a 3 bedroom lowset split block home with wrap around verandahs. All bedrooms have built-ins and ceiling fans with the...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Five houses in the Gympie region for under $200,000

47 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie, price $189,000.

Looking to break into the market? Check out these bargains.

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!