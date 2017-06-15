Could Gympie residents soon be charged to dump rubbish?

Gympie Regional Council is considering adding gate fees to rubbish dumps across the region.

GYMPIE residents could be paying to dump their rubbish, with the Gympie Regional Council considering charging a gate fee at sites around the region.

Whether or not the charge will be introduced will be revealed next Wednesday when the council hands down its 2017-2018 budget.

Speaking to The Gympie Times yesterday, Mayor Mick Curran said if gate fees were to be introduced it would be a matter of cost management for the council.

"The reality is that each and every person on a bin service is now subsiding those people who take their rubbish to landfill even though they're paying their contribution through the collection service plus more,” Cr Curran said.

"To provide an efficient, effective and cost-effective waste collection service for the great majority of our residents who are on bin collection council must consider a gate fee when people choose to use our landfill sites.”

Cr Curran said if the idea was adopted, it would complement the roll-out of 1400 new wheelie bins services around the region.

"Waste management is a huge cost for council and if we're to keep our commitment of keeping rates as low as we possibly can we have to look at charging to use landfill,” he said.

Recyclables would not be subject to charges, and Cr Curran said the charges would be "offset against the costs that residents now pay for wheelie bin collection”.

He also denied such a move would be a revenue raiser for the council.

"If we were to charge, it's not a way to try and gain extra revenue,” he said.

"It's actually to take away the disparity that happens at the moment were people in effect are being charged for other people using landfill.”

He said the council was exploring other options to reduce residents' waste costs, including the possibility of offering smaller bins at lesser cost to residents who do not use the full 240L.

SITE closures, changes to open hours and expansion of the kerbside collection scheme are some changes already coming to Gympie's waste collection services.

More than 1400 additional properties will be able to use wheelie bin collections under a plan adopted by Gympie Regional Council earlier this year.

A council statement says "extension of the kerbside collection service reduces the reliance on rural transfer stations for the regular disposal of domestic waste”.

With the expected reduction in use, and to comply with environmental and health and safety guidelines, a number of transfer stations around the region will be closed, and previously unstaffed sites will become supervised.

According to the statement, "this work is being delivered as part of council's $13 million program of staged closures, site rehabilitation and resolution of land tenure issues for council's rural landfills”.