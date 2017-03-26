33°
Could coast boundary 'insult' have hidden agenda?

Letters to the Editor from Joe McLeod of Tin Can Bay and Julie Hewitt of Rainbow Beach | 26th Mar 2017 3:51 PM
Joe McLeod
Joe McLeod

LIKE many on the Cooloola Coast I can only say no to any Cooloola Coast changes to the state seat of Gympie as proposed in the new electoral boundary changes.

These changes, which would detach most the current Gympie electorate including Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove from Tin Can Inlet of which Tin Can Bay was named after, and remove the ocean beach coast, Rainbow Beach, Inskip Point and Double Island Point from this current electorate, effectively dividing the Cooloola Coast and electorate from much of its marine assets.

Gympie electoral map as it exists now, and how it will exist in future if the proposed changes go ahead.
Gympie electoral map as it exists now, and how it will exist in future if the proposed changes go ahead. Contributed

Detaching Tin Can Bay town from Tin Can Inlet, its name sake and then removing its sandy foreshore areas adjoining its parks then detaching all most all of Snapper Creek and its State Boat Harbour water infrastructure into another distant electorate is an unacceptable insult to many on this Cooloola Coast especially the long term residences and those who have moved to the Cooloola Coast to enjoy this area's coastal environment and or invested in such infrastructure to which currently the Noosa electorate has not played in.

Put simply, how could one support such a divisive change in this Gympie electorate and one which would make many issues on the Cooloola Coast at a state level even harder for state government members and bureaucrats to work with if we have little to no input and non-constructive input from this new Noosa electorate over such things as our marine waters, marine infrastructure and marine businesses and lifestyle which many in the current Gympie electorate support.

There are those on the Coast who are questioning why the changes to this Cooloola coastal region when its growth and contact with Noosa is governed by vast areas of national park and hours of travel time by road and why include the Great Sandy Strait and Tin Can Inlet waterways to the high water mark effectively splitting its famous feeding dolphins from the Town of Tin Can Bay, for what, most in this area can see little to no gain or benefit but increased costs and little with increased population or votes from Rainbow Beach's inclusion, but we do see the proposed expanded grab off our beaches and waterways supposedly for votes for the new electorate of Noosa.

One can only believe the driver is unforeseen motives to restrict consultation on a multitude of issues marine or other by an element of Noosa's unforeseen political underbelly. One can be very suspicious given their history.

For those in the current Gympie state electorate who want to keep all of the Cooloola Coast, Rainbow Beach, Inskip Point and the beach areas and waterways that are within the Gympie state electorate as is, please send a small submission in support to the Queensland Redistribution Commission by Monday, March 2, 5pm, email boundaries@ecq.qld.gov.au

Joe McLeod,

Tin Can Bay.

What is the agenda?

HERE are my thoughts on the proposed recent changes to the electoral boundaries.

The permanent population of Rainbow Beach is circa 1000 and has been for the last 20 years and will remain the same in the foreseeable future due to geographical surrounds and native title.

If there is to be any substantial growth in population in the near future it would be in areas closer to Noosa/ Tewantin so it does not make sense that this boundary redistribution was for future population changes.

Is there a hidden agenda for Rainbow to be included in the Noosa electorate?

The proposed changes mean we may lose control of what happens regarding the future of our beach regulations and the town of Rainbow and the future use of the waterways of Tin Can Bay.

Why do the changes also take in the waterways of Tin Can Bay?

Again, is there a hidden agenda?

There is no direct sealed road to Noosa so that means a two hour each way round trip to get to our Noosa member.

The Electoral Commission has ignored its own guidelines and plucked a remote township, with a static population, with no infrastructure in between and placed it under control of an electorate of the heavily populated Sunshine Coast.

There was a time when "community of interest" helped determine electoral boundaries.

This redistribution has destroyed that.

Tiaro is much better off remaining with Maryborough as Rainbow Beach is much better off remaining with Gympie with whom all its community and business services including hospital, schools etc is serviced from.

Please leave Rainbow Beach in the Gympie electorate where the needs of this community are understood and historically connected.

Julie Hewitt,

Rainbow Beach.

Topics:  electoral boundaries electoral boundary realignment letters to the editor tin can bay

