33°
News

Could Caitlyn strike gold in Tamworth?

Jacob Carson | 30th Nov 2016 5:13 PM
BIG THINGS AHEAD: After a huge 2016, Caitlyn Shadbolt is looking forward to what next year will bring.
BIG THINGS AHEAD: After a huge 2016, Caitlyn Shadbolt is looking forward to what next year will bring. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE'S Caitlyn Shadbolt has continued to reach new career heights, picking up a coveted Golden Guitar nomination for New Talent of the Year.

It's her second nomination for a Golden Guitar in as many years, and caps off a stellar year for the singer-songwriter.

"It feels great, it's always been really nice to be recognised by the country music industry here,” she says.

"This has been a big year for me, and I'll be keeping my fingers crossed for the awards.”

Often touted as one of the next big things for the Australian country music scene, Ms Shadbolt said the weight of expectation could be as daunting as it was thrilling.

"It really is a combination of excitement and nerves, but there's a lot of great up-and-coming talent in Australia,” she says.

As for the future of the industry, Ms Shadbolt predicts a turn towards pop melodies and song writing while maintaining a strong country influence.

It's a balance she'll be exploring on her debut album, which she's currently in the midst of recording.

"I'll always be a country girl at heart, but I think it's easy to limit yourself when you get labelled as one thing or another,” she says.

"My music is supposed to evolve like anybody else, but I'm still going wear my heart on my sleeve like I always have.”

Ms Shadbolt's rapid ascent in the industry has led to favourable comparisons to American superstar Taylor Swift.

It's something she views as a compliment, but was quick to point out she wasn't trying to emulate in her own career.

"There's a big difference there, the American scene is so different,” she says.

"While Taylor was definitely an influence on me, I've always just tried to go my own way.”

Golden Guitar or not, 2017 is set to be an even bigger year for the young starlet, with the release of her album and accompanying tour.

"It's going to be huge for me and I can't wait,” she says.

"There'll be a massive tour with plenty of stops along the way.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  caitlyn shadbolt golden guitar awards gympie tamworth

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Letterbox vandalism sends anger through street

Letterbox vandalism sends anger through street

LOUISA St residents have been delivered a bad start to summer after several letterboxes were vandalised on Tuesday night.

Could Caitlyn strike gold in Tamworth?

BIG THINGS AHEAD: After a huge 2016, Caitlyn Shadbolt is looking forward to what next year will bring.

Our Cait picks up another Golden Guitar nomination.

All the fashions and faces on the field at Diggers Cup

FASHIONABLE LINE-UP: Finalists in the Gympie RSLA Sub Branch Diggers Cup Fashions on the Field take the stage at the Gympie Turf Club.

GALLERY: Did we catch you at the Gympie Turf Club on Saturday?

Family’s ordeal as scooter crash victim fights for life

ON THE LINE: James Henry is still in a critical condition.

Gympie man critically injured in scooter crash still critical

Local Partners

Mary Valley strengthens ties with Sunshine Coast

HIGH praise from Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford has been given to Mary Valley Country marketing for the way it has been showcasing the Valley.

WATCH: Special day for young Gympie battler

ON PATROL: Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett with his official police cap

Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett isn't letting arthritis stop his fun.

Your guide to entertainment around the Gympie region this week. Dec 2-4

ROCK ON: Gary Cosgrove, aka "Guitar Cozzy" will be on hand to satisfy your electric rock needs this weekend.

What's on in and around Gympie this weekend

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary November 30 to December 2

What's on around Gympie today and tomorrow

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for November 29 and 30

Your guide to entertainment around the Gympie region this week. Dec 2-4

Your guide to entertainment around the Gympie region this week.

What's on for young and old across the Gympie region this weekend.

Gympie singer-songwriter another Golden Guitar hopeful

GUNNING FOR GOLD: Singer-songwriter Graham Rodger

Graham Rodger is hoping to pick up an award in Tamworth next year.

Could Caitlyn strike gold in Tamworth?

BIG THINGS AHEAD: After a huge 2016, Caitlyn Shadbolt is looking forward to what next year will bring.

Our Cait picks up another Golden Guitar nomination.

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

PICTURE PERFECT ACREAGE

83 Neusavale Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 2 4 $440,000

Situated on 3.2 fully fenced, level acres is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is in a great location. This home features a new large kitchen with plenty of...

SUBURBAN SPLENDOUR

22 Willow Grove Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $400,000

This spacious 4 bedroom home on 1001 m2 is in a great location. The open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area opens onto the outdoor entertainment area. Separate...

AFFORDABLE LIFESTYLE OR INVESTMENT

Unit 3 6 Louisa Street, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $190,000

Want to find a property that you can afford without breaking the bank account? Then this great lifestyle opportunity is perfect for you to downsize too or invest...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

RARE EAST SIDE 21 ACRES

29 Gate Road, Canina 4570

House 4 2 2 $634,000

Don't miss this rare eastern side opportunity. The owners have bought a caravan and are going travelling! - In a prime location, you will find this fully...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

22 Dennis Little Drive, Glanmire 4570

Commercial 9,500m2 of medium zoned industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage ... Auction

9,500m2 of medium zoned industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little Drive and Rafter Road) located in a well established industrial...

CALICO CREEK - 110 ACRES OF FERTILE SOIL!!

206 Burgess Rd, Calico Creek 4570

Rural 3 1 1 BY DEADLINE 7th...

andbull; Approximately 110 acres andbull; 40 Breeders andbull; Improved pastures andbull; 2 Dams andbull; Mostly all cleared on undulating scrub fertile soil/Frost...

BRAND NEW HOME IN THE MAKING WITH POOL and SHED!!!!!

32 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $395,000

Calling all first home buyers looking for the perfect home with an eye for quality and luxury. Take advantage of the first home owner's grant which is only...

SELLING FAST!!!

Lots Sovereign Heights Estate, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

HUGE OPPORTUNITY IN THE MARY VALLEY!!!

54 Gilldora Rd, Gilldora 4570

House 3 1 AUCTION 17th...

This 24.48ha (more or less) block has come to the market and offers a fabulous opportunity for the astute buyer looking for acreage in the picturesque Mary Valley.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!