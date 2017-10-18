Costs make for expensive speeding fine contest

SPEEDING FIGHT: A Tamaree pensioner who thought he was in this sort of open water, was going too fast in the Snapper Creek boat harbour earlier this year, a court has ruled.

SPEEDING FIGHT: A Tamaree pensioner who thought he was in this sort of open water, was going too fast in the Snapper Creek boat harbour earlier this year, a court has ruled. Arthur Gorrie

FIGHTING a marine speeding charge became an expensive exercise for a Tamaree pensioner who will now have to pay more than six times the original fine, after his hearing in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Terrence Charles Goodwyn, 75, had denied a charge of exceeding the 6-knot limit in the Snapper Creek harbour on January 9.

Magistrate M Baldwin found Goodwyn guilty of the offence after accepting police evidence that they were able to tell without electronic equipment if a craft was exceeding the limit and making wash.

Neither police nor Goodwyn could produce any technological proof they were right, but Mrs Baldwin said Goodwyn had not argued with police about his speed, only about whether the speed limit applied where he was caught.

He had contested the alleged speed only after finding he was, as police informed him, in an area subject to the limit.

This raised doubts about the credibility of his claim that he was not speeding, Mrs Baldwin said.

Goodwyn told the court he did not have GPS equipment and police said they did not use LIDAR or other speed measuring equipment.

Transport Department solicitor Anthony Loudon produced evidence the whole area around Goodwyn's tinny was subject to the 6-knot limit.

Mrs Baldwin said she accepted police evidence that they had sufficient experience to tell by looking if a boat was going faster than six knots, which they said was a fast walking pace and not quite a trot.

"I still say I'm not guilty," Goodwyn said.

Mr Loudon said the ticket fine for the offence was $243, but the maximum penalty able to be imposed in court was $24,380.

There was also a court fee of $89.40 for filing the charge and professional costs of $1500 associated with the prosecution, Mr Loudon said.

Mrs Baldwin said she took into account Goodwyn's circumstances as an aged pensioner and ordered $1200 professional costs, rather than $1500, making a total penalty of $1539.40.

"You'll have to go to SPER (State Penalties Enforcement Registry) and arrange to pay it off," she told Goodwyn.