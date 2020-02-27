Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bank of Queensland chief executive George Frazis
Bank of Queensland chief executive George Frazis
Business

COSTS CUT: 145YO business to ‘refocus’

by Glen Norris
27th Feb 2020 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BANK of Queensland says it will cut costs, refocus its branch network and expand its digital offerings as part of a strategic revamp of the 145-year-old lender.

Bank of Queensland chief executive George Frazis said the bank would undergo a complete digital transformation using cloud-based technology and further investment in its Virgin Money digital bank.

Mr Frazis said the bank would deliver annual savings of $90 million by 2023 as it renewed its franchise offering, improved customer self-service and launched a new retail banking app. "The work is underway and we are starting to see improvements across key metrics including customer satisfaction, home lending and business lending growth," said Mr Frazis.

He said cash earnings this year were expected to be 4-6 per cent lower than in 2019, driven by better-than-expected income growth and improvement to impairment expenses.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Contract call-out for Bruce Hwy upgrades to create 700+ jobs

        premium_icon Contract call-out for Bruce Hwy upgrades to create 700+ jobs

        News Contracts are being advertised to deliver the next major Bruce Highway upgrade between Brisbane and Gympie. Read more to find out the tender process

        • 27th Feb 2020 10:08 AM
        Second assault in four days outside Gympie pub

        premium_icon Second assault in four days outside Gympie pub

        News It’s the second assault in only a number of days in Gympie.

        VIDEO: How the Gympie region has bounced back

        premium_icon VIDEO: How the Gympie region has bounced back

        News Incredible drone photos shows transformation after rain

        Star Gympie acrobat to perform on Australia’s Got Talent

        premium_icon Star Gympie acrobat to perform on Australia’s Got Talent

        News It was a birthday present right out of Layni Kennedy’s wildest dreams.