Costly public facility is 'a noose around our necks'

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I READ with interest in last Saturday's The Gympie Times, "Gympie Council Election 2020. Who should step up and who should walk away?”

With council now being such big business and those who take up the seats getting a not inconsiderable remuneration package, I welcome such an early start to a discussion, realising the danger of election overload with us also facing a federal poll this year.

One has to wonder how, when our current councillors have by and large either been forced, or have agreed, to work under some sort of cone of silence, how they're going to be able to put their case for re-election, despite and against what's long been calls from many fronts for them to go.

But at least a long discussion may get us past the displays of the last election which sometimes became far too much a case of "I'm more local then you” to the dizzying low point of how one candidate drove his kid to school every day (and she had 100 per cent attendance, whoopie).

Of course there's little chance that the Rattler fiasco won't feature large in any council discussion, as no doubt will Smithfield St, upper Mary St, the main drag in general and the 'transit centre' (why, and why there?). The list will go on, noting nothing 'rural', or bypass, in that lot.

I won't be able to sit silently through this so I'll start with one simple view, that anybody past, employee or councillor, who was around when the aquatic centre was decided on should do the honourable thing and remove themselves forever.

If they didn't agree with what was done they were virtually silent and useless in fighting it.

While 'beautified' streets may incur some maintenance costs they'll be minimal.

If the Rattler fails at least the assets can be sold and the old station could be the centre of something else but the aquatic centre remains the biggest spend, is meant to be a 50 year investment, and early in its life is already proving unfit for purpose.

It may be 'pretty' and 'impressive' on the surface but behind the facade is a pretty feeble attempt at a modern pool complex.

It shows an obvious rush to get it built and a lack of research.

It has glaringly high future maintenance costs and despite recitals of meaningless visitor number comparisons with the old pool we're unlikely to ever be privy to what it actually costs to run.

It's a noose around our collective necks which should've been done better.

I've visited a lot of pools elsewhere and haven't identified anywhere that's done it as badly as Gympie, especially considering the cost.

Shame on you all.

As an aside, and pre-empting those who reckon a big mouth like me should 'put up or shut up' I'll be honest in that through health issues I can't physically sit long enough to contemplate such, am aware that I'd attract few votes and couldn't be in the same room as the likes of what we witness in council now without risking arrest. If I have any respect for some current councillors it's basically for being able to put up with each other, and the rules from the CEO (and the state).

I look forward to the upcoming discussion. It should be funny, sad and likely embarrassing, even as an observer. If it's to be like last time?

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket