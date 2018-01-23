Menu
Costly fake rego fail as hoon laws bite

Arthur Gorrie
by

A GYMPIE magistrate has urged a young Gympie woman to "brush up on her road rules” after a failed attempt to by-pass Queensland's anti-hooning laws.

Jacinta Maree Jones, 24, of East Deep Creek, admitted using another vehicle's number plate on a car which had been immobilised under the laws.

The laws enable, among other things, the confiscation of vehicle number plates for three months for a range of offences, including high level speeding, street racing or speed trials on public roads, some forms of evading police and wheel-spinning conduct, including drivers doing burnouts and wheelies.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Jones, 24, that studying the road rules would be a useful way to spend the next three months, during which she is now disqualified from holding a drivers licence.

"It was an expensive exercise to by-pass the law,” Mr Callaghan said before imposing a $700 fine.

Jones pleaded guilty to removing a number plate confiscation notice from the car, driving it during the confiscation period, driving on Glastonbury Road without ever having held a licence and using the car on a road while it had a cancelled registration label, all on December 22.

The court was told police were called to a disturbance at East Deep Creek and saw a car with New South Wales registration plates.

They were able to establish the plates belonged to another vehicle and that Jones' car was one which had been officially immobilised at Glastonbury Road, Southside.

Jones told police she had needed to move the vehicle.

"She had intended to have the vehicle towed but had been talked out of it,” the police prosecutor said.

Removing the confiscation notice and driving the car are offences punishable by a maximum fine of 40 penalty units, just over $5000 each.

The unlicensed driving penalty came with a mandatory three months licence disqualification, Mr Callaghan said.

