Cost, risk part of controversial sleeper choice for Rattler

ON TRACK: The Mary Valley Rattler and volunteers like Chris Dowding will be working with timber sleepers once more.

ON TRACK: The Mary Valley Rattler and volunteers like Chris Dowding will be working with timber sleepers once more. Jacob Carson

Deputy Premier rattles into heritage train workshop: Deputh Premier Jackie Trad has paid a visit to the site of the Mary Valley Rattler restoration effort.

GYMPIE'S heritage train will be rattling along on timber sleepers for the next 15 years but members of the community say the decision raises concerns about cost, risk and time.

Gympie Regional Council explored a number of options, but using timber to replace every third sleeper on the track was found to be the only practical choice right now.

Concrete sleepers were quickly ruled out, and Rattler Revitalisation project co-ordinator Heather Kelly said steel ones were not viable as it required fixing the track, too.

"Cost was an issue, time frame was an issue, having to change the rail was an issue for steel sleepers," Mrs Kelly said.

Between new sleepers and those not condemned, it was expected 66% of the track would be compliant with rail regulations, which only need one in three sleepers to be in working condition.

Composite sleepers, which are used in some rail lines in Australia and England, were considered but counted out for the moment as well.

"We didn't have the confidence in that as a product to replace all (sleepers) with that... we couldn't get the numbers we required, it was a significant greater cost and untested in our environment," Mrs Kelly said.

"They've only been in the ground for 10-15 years, and while the company says they're going to last 50 we don't actually know. If we replaced our sleepers with composite, there's a risk we might have mass failure all at the same time."

They might form part of the Rattler's future, though, with the timber sleepers expected to last 15-18 years.

"Once we go composite, they behave for all intents and purposes exactly like timber and last longer in the ground," Mrs Kelly said.

Although a 2016 business case prepared with input by state departments, including Queensland Rail and Transport and Main Roads, said timber sleepers were "too great a risk" due to ongoing maintenance costs, Mrs Kelly said members of the Rattler Railway Company had been working on a model which accounted for them.

"Good management means that you actually do that work yourself," she said.

Rattler Railway Company chairman Ian McNicol said the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator would not allow the train to operate if RRC could not show it would be maintained.

"We're confident as we go forward that we will be making adequate provision for annual maintenance, and ongoing long-term maintenance," he said.

Trad: Rattler 'wise investment'

The Deputy Premier of Queensland Jackie Trad. Patrick Woods

AS SHE took a whirlwind tour of the Rattler workshop, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said the heritage train was a "wise investment" that would be a success for Gympie.

Asked about the concerns some residents have about the Rattler being an unsustainable money pit, Ms Trad said the region's tourism growth should ensure its future.

"I know that Queensland taxpayer funds are invested in a whole range of projects that need a little bit of sustenance to get up to a sustainable level," she said.

"The Rattler should be no different. This region has experienced incredible tourism growth, particularly over the last year, so getting more tourism options on the table ... I think we'll just see income and revenue returned based on the great quality of the Rattler experience.

"We've made a really wise investment on the recommendation of the council."

"Clearly there's a lot of love for the Rattler here in Gympie and right across the region as well, and it's fairly clear that people are excited about getting this project done."