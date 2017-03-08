Cost fears in Rattler museum plan

INTEGRATION PLAN: Gympie Regional Council will work towards integrating the efforts of the Rattler company and the Gold Mining Museum.

THE Gympie Gold Mining Museum would be first stop on the Rattler run to the Mary Valley, under a radical and potentially expensive new plan revealed yesterday.

And money is not the object, according to Mayor Mick Curran, who told fellow Gympie region councillors the council needed to spend money on the community it gathered rates from.

The council endorsed a plan put forward by Cr Daryl Dodt to encourage a joint effort involving the council, the Rattler Railway Company and the Gympie and District Historical Society.

Mary Valley councillor James Cochrane objected to the potential expense.

""We're playing A-Grade when it comes to spending money,” he told councillors, listing a string of projects currently being dealt with, including Our Towns, the River Trail and the Tin Can Bay jetty.

He said he was concerned that the idea may increase workload on council staff or may involve extra spending by a council already involved in what a staff report called its biggest capital spending program ever.

Predicting a negative response from some quarters, Mayor Mick Curran to move away from its former concern about putting money in the bank.

"I'll get criticised for this, but we need to move away from the previous philosophy of collecting money from ratepayers, putting it in the bank and leaving it there and then saying we've got a Triple-A credit rating. It's the community's money and we need to spend it on the community,” he said.

Cr Dodt stressed the plan did not call for the idea to come to fruition overnight, but was intended so that "in 10 years, we will have developed it into a significant display of historical items of Gympie.

"I can see this going forward for the next 10 years. In no way am I saying we should do this tomorrow,” he said.

The idea suggests council involvement in restoring museum buildings and developing a "tourist package.”