Cosmic Cafe closing today

MOVING ON: Tina Kirkham, owner of The Cosmic Cafe will have her last day today. Donna Jones

TODAY is the last trading day for Tina Kirkham at the Cosmic Cafe.

That doesn't necessarily mean that the space is closing down for good though, according to Mrs Kirkham who is the owner and operator.

"It's my last day,” Mrs Kirkham said.

"But the cafe will continue if someone buys it.”

Buyers were still being shown around the property yesterday morning and Mrs Kirkham is confident the space will be resurrected in some form or another.

"It's my choice (to close) because I'm moving. The business is thriving,” Mrs Kirkham said.

Mrs Kirkham intends to move to the coast where she will be able to travel down to see her husband who has secured a lucrative position in Sydney.

"We're really happy with our choices but I would have liked more time to sell the business,” she said.

After 12-and-a-half years living and working in the area, first with her alternative therapies and then with the cafe, Mrs Kirkham said she is sad to be leaving.

"I just want to say thanks Gympie.”