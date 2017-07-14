Corruption fighter says enough is enough

REFLECTING: Justice Tony Fitzgerald in his Brisbane chambers in 1998, prior to taking his position on NSW Supreme Court bench.

CORRUPTION fighter Tony Fitzgerald says there is massive public anger and contempt for politicians founded in concerns about probity and ethical conduct.

The former head of the inquiry into Queensland police and political corruption has joined a push by The Australia Institute for federal MPs and senators to honour seven principles of conduct in their public life.

The intention is for all candidates at the next federal election to be asked whether or not they support those principles and for the responses to be publicised before the vote. Of sitting MPs and senators, only 53 agreed to participate, 36 declined and a further 137 failed to reply.

No member of the Coalition, including Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, responded.

Mr O'Brien said yesterday that as a Member of Parliament, he was required to abide by his Oath of Office, the House of Representatives Practice, and the Standing Orders of the Parliament.

"As a citizen, and like everyone, I am required to uphold the Australian Constitution and abide by the laws of the land,” he said.

Llew O'Brien Alistair Brightman

"I didn't respond to the Australia Institute's survey because it is already absolutely inherent in my responsibility, and enshrined in my duty as an elected Member of Parliament, to act honourably, truthfully, with integrity, and dignity.

"While I respect the great work that Mr Fitzgerald has done in the past, I fail to see how signing a pledge or responding to a survey could impose a greater obligation on any elected representative to act with integrity, than the obligation, duty, and responsibility they already have through the office in which they serve.

"It is a humbling honour to serve in the Australian Parliament and I am committed to advance the interests of my electorate honourably, ethically and diligently.

"I reject the assertion that membership of a political party somehow excuses those members from their obligation to act honourably. Anyone who is associated with a political party, prime ministers, premiers, leaders of the opposition, ministers, shadow ministers, and any member of parliament, all are required to act honourably.”

The principles did win the support of 38 members of the Opposition including Labor leader Bill Shorten and shadow Attorney General Mark Dreyfus, seven Greens, four members of the Nick Xenophon Team, two Independents and one One Nation senator in Pauline Hanson.

"There is massive public anger and contempt for politicians,” Mr Fitzgerald AC said.

"John Faulkner, a former Minister, put the position succinctly when he described Australian democracy as 'drowning in distrust'. The dominant political parties know that political chaos is not far off but find effective leadership extremely difficult because rival factions constantly battle each other for control.

"There were five prime ministers in the 35 years from 1972 to 2007 and there have been just as many in the 10 years since then. Three of the last five were removed from office by their colleagues and the incumbent is under constant attack from members of his party and seems to be struggling to survive.

”There's no point in the rest of us whinging and saying: she'll be right mate or somebody ought to do something. We can do something collectively. The key is sustained public pressure. We need individual politicians to recognise that membership of a political party doesn't excuse them from their personal obligations to act honourably and political parties to understand that voters will only vote for politicians who make and keep promises to act ethically.”