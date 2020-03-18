Coronavirus: What Anzac Day will look like in Gympie

Anzac Day will look different all over Australia this year.

Anzac Day will look different all over Australia this year.

IT WON’T look like it has in past years, but Anzac Day spirit will be alive and well in Gympie this year as organisers and residents work around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

– International Anzac Day services cancelled

– Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

– More big events cancelled as pandemic spreads

– Three candidates refuse to contribute to coronavirus risk

The Gympie RSL Sub-Branch today announced it was in the process of determining alternative ways for the region to pay its respects this year after the Australian Government revealed all Australian-led overseas Anzac Day services would be cancelled, along with nearly all services on home soil.

Anzac Day will look different all over Australia this year.

Sub-Branch president Martin Muller said specific arrangements were yet to be made, but Anzac Day would still be recognised, and all would have the opportunity to commemorate soldiers past and present.

“It is tough times, but it is definitely appropriate,” Mr Muller said.

“It is sad that we can’t have the formality of the ceremonies that we traditionally have but it allows us to think about how we can still honour those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and those who have returned or are still serving.

Anzac Day will look different all over Australia this year.

“The Gympie sub-branch is meeting later this week with the Anzac committee to see what we will do on Anzac Day, and we certainly will be having the ability for people to pay their respects within the restrictions currently in place.”

Mr Muller said he would have more concrete updates next Monday, but outlined some of the options under consideration.

He said it was as important as ever for Australians to unite in the trying times presented by the coronavirus crisis.

“We will still light the eternal flame in Memorial Lane on the evening before and it will be lit all day on Anzac Day,” he said.

Mayoral Prayer Breakfast – Martin Muller and Steve Lancaster. Picture: Shane Zahner

“We’re also working our way through the ability for people to come and lay a wreath or place a poppy in Memorial Lane throughout the day, we’ll put some parameters around that for people so they can abide by all the restrictions.

“They will not be forgotten, and we will be providing the public with information on what they can do in this area within the restrictions.

Anzac Day will look different all over Australia this year.

“It’s important that we still this fear, things will be ok and your mates will be there for you within the smaller community. We’ll be in contact with our veterans regularly.”

RSL Queensland said it would encourage Australians to honour Anzac Day by “standing at the end of their driveways or on their balconies as the sun rises this Anzac Day”.

RSL Queensland State President Tony Ferris said the idea had gathered momentum on social media, calling it “a brilliant way to collectively honour the dedication, commitment and sacrifice of our service people – even though we cannot physically be together”.

A Facebook group called Aussies & Kiwis for ANZACS proposes members to hold their own dawn services from the porch of their homes.

The group had almost 65,000 members as of this afternoon.