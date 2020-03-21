Coronavirus: USC Gympie suspends classes, more events canned

USC Gympie will be closed for a week due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

THE University of the Sunshine Coast will suspend all classes as its Gympie campus next week as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to be felt across the region.

USC announced yesterday it would be transitioning “to technology-enabled learning and teaching as part of the University’s response” to the crisis.

“To assist the government’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, USC is pausing all coursework teaching and assessments at our Queensland campuses for one week from Monday 23 March,” USC Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Robert Elliot said.

“This includes all lectures, tutorial, lab classes, fieldwork, online assessments and all exams (both on campus and online) that were scheduled to occur next week.”

Professor Elliot said all campuses would remain open, including the library and study spaces complete with additional hygiene and sanitation measures as well as enhanced social distancing measures.

Paul McKeown form the Gympie Cinemas

Gympie Regional Council’s Gourmet & Grooves event on Smithfield St scheduled for next Friday night has been cancelled, as well as Gympie Regional Cricket Association presentations originally intended to go ahead tonight.

Gympie Cinemas manager Paul McKeown said his business had been brought to its knees by the crisis, and said he would be lucky to be open beyond the upcoming school holiday period.

Mr McKeown said upcoming blockbusters like the next James Bond instalment No Time to Die had been pulled from their scheduled release dates, making it near impossible for the cinema to attract customers.

Popular night spot Club 88 announced this week they would be closed until further notice due to Federal Government restrictions on non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and other venues were dealt another blow yesterday afternoon when Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced new crowd restrictions comprising a maximum of four square metres provided per person in an enclosed space.