Coronavirus update: Coast has one of two new Qld cases today

ONE of two new confirmed coronavirus cases in Queensland has been recorded on the Sunshine Coast, but Gympie’s total remains locked on four.

Queensland Government statistics confirmed there had been two new cases of COVID-19 acquired in the last 24 hours, bumping the state’s cumulative total to 1,026.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

– Virus breakdown: COVID-19 hot spots, most at risk

– Gympie case numbers finally revealed

– ‘Anzac spirit will get us through’

An eight-day streak of no new cases for the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, a data set which includes the Gympie region, has been broken.

The Australian government will shortly release an app aimed at tracing the spread of coronavirus in Australia. Though voluntary, tech and legal experts have raised a number of privacy concerns about the technology and the data it will collect. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

The SCHHS total now moves to 90, with more specific statistics confirming the new case was the Sunshine Coast local government area’s 71st.

The new case is one of 14 active cases currently within the SCHHS, with 75 recoveries and one life lost to the virus so far.

Yesterday’s data revealed four cases of coronavirus have been confirmed within the Gympie Regional Council area to date.

Two of those cases were acquired overseas, while the other two were acquired locally with contact known.

The Sunshine Coast council area now has 62 cases acquired overseas to go with five locally acquired with contact known, two locally acquired with no contact known and another two acquired interstate.

The Noosa council area has 15 total cases so far, 10 of which acquired overseas. Three more were locally acquired with contact known, one locally acquired with no contact known, and another acquired interstate.