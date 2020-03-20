Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Trump: ’Tremendous breakthrough’

by Megan Palin in the United States
20th Mar 2020 4:40 AM

 

Donald Trump has announced that two drugs could be a "gamechanger" in treating coronavirus and will be made available "almost immediately" by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

During a briefing with the coronavirus Taskforce at the White House, the US President said the antimalarial drugs - hydroxychloroquine and Cloroquine- would soon be available for "prescribed use."

"It's been around for a long time, so we know if things don't go as planned, it's not going to kill anybody," he said today.

"We have to remove every barrier or a lot of barriers that were unnecessary and they've done that to get the rapid deployment of safe, effective treatments and we think we have some good answers.

"This could be a tremendous breakthrough."

Mr Trump said that while efforts were being made to uncover a cure for the virus, necessary testing phases meant it would be sometime until anything that worked could be disseminated to the public.

"(So we're also) looking at things to make people better," he said.

"Or at the very early stages make people not even know they had it."

coronaviruspromo

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told reporters he had "great hope for how we are going to come out of this situation".

"What's important is not to provide falsehood, but provide hope," he said.

Dr Hahn added that it's the FDA's "responsibility to the American people is to ensure that products are safe and effective" when discussing the drugs and therapeutic options being explored to address the coronavirus.

 

megan.palin@news.com.au | @Megan_Palin

Originally published as Trump: 'Tremendous breakthrough'

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus donald trump drugs editors picks treatment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tin Can Bay’s elderly have their own loo paper saviour

        premium_icon Tin Can Bay’s elderly have their own loo paper saviour

        News Supermarket owner steps in to help community in face of coronavirus panic buying

        Camper numbers cut at popular Gympie region campsite

        premium_icon Camper numbers cut at popular Gympie region campsite

        News Tourist operator calls state’s decision ‘kneejerk’, more severe than needed

        Sex, grog and medication in Gympie court

        premium_icon Sex, grog and medication in Gympie court

        News A SOUTHSIDE man was committed for trial on indecency, carnal knowledge and child...

        Pretty ‘s...’ without a licence

        premium_icon Pretty ‘s...’ without a licence

        News “PRETTY s …” was the response when Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan asked former...