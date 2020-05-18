WEST MORETON: Qld Health reveals location of new virus case

THE first new case of novel coronavirus in the West Moreton region in more than a month has been confirmed overnight, with Queensland Health investigating a case in Ipswich.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the local case related to a woman who had recently returned from overseas.

It was one of two new cases across Queensland with the other in the Metro South Health boundaries.

"That is considered the most likely source of infection although we'll continue to investigate that," he said.

"That means that of all of the cases reported in the last week, all bar one were acquired overseas."

That outlier was the Rockhampton nurse who tested positive on Friday.

Mr Miles said a further 1534 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

West Moreton has now recorded 38 total cases, with 1057 total in Queensland.

There are 13 active cases across the state, with four people receiving treatment in hospital and one being treated in ICU.

It is the first new case in the West Moreton region since the last patient was diagnosed on April 1.

Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said of the 13 of the 14 new cases over the past fortnight had been acquired overseas. "Queensland has had two new cases confirmed overnight," she said. "Both of them in people who recently returned from overseas. We're just confirming that at the moment but I believe that to be the case." Dr Young urged people to get tested, even if they had very mild symptoms, and to download the COVIDSafe app if they hadn't already. 'We have enormous testing capacity now in Queensland," she said. "We need to use that to protect everyone." Public health officers directly contact all relevant individuals connected to a confirmed case of COVID-19. Should the public need to know additional details for public health purposes, a public health alert will be issued.