Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Images that emerged on social media of a migrant worker dressed as a giant box of hand sanitiser have sparked global outrage.
Images that emerged on social media of a migrant worker dressed as a giant box of hand sanitiser have sparked global outrage.
News

Coronavirus photo sparks global outrage

12th Mar 2020 8:15 AM

Pictures of a migrant worker dressed as a giant box of hand sanitiser in Saudi Arabia have sparked global outrage.

The images, which emerged on social media earlier this week, show a man wearing a face mask and a box with the words "hand sanitizer" written on it, standing in the lobby of the oil giant Saudi Aramco's headquarters.

RELATED: WHO officially declares a pandemic

RELATED: Live coverage of Australia's coronavirus outbreak

 

Pictures of a migrant worker dressed as a giant box of hand sanitiser in Saudi Arabia have sparked global outrage.
Pictures of a migrant worker dressed as a giant box of hand sanitiser in Saudi Arabia have sparked global outrage.

The images were widely slammed on social media as racist, with some comparing it to "slavery".

 

 

 

After the pictures went viral, Saudi Aramco released a statement on Twitter saying it was "strongly dissatisfied" with what happened, and was taking measures to ensure it wouldn't happen again.

The oil giant did not issue an apology to the man, or explain why he had been made to wear the costume.

There are 21 cases of coronavirus currently reported in Saudi Arabia.

The country has been slammed for its human rights record and treatment of migrant workers, who make up a large chunk of the kingdom's workforce.

Saudi Aramco is the most valuable company in the world. Last December, its initial public offering was the largest in history at $US1.7 trillion.

But its shares have fallen more than 11 per cent amid concerns the coronavirus outbreak will slow oil demand from China.

The World Health Organisation has officially declared the virus a pandemic, with more than 118,000 cases worldwide.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks global outrage health photo sanitiser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

        premium_icon Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

        News The Department of Education has responded to violent and confronting Gympie schoolyard videos circulating online.

        Angry dad holds son under water

        premium_icon Angry dad holds son under water

        Crime A father grabbed his 12-year-old by the hair and held him under water after the boy...

        Coach puts Olympic dream on hold for Gympie shredders

        premium_icon Coach puts Olympic dream on hold for Gympie shredders

        News ‘There’s alot of potential for the scene so I thought this was a better option’

        Curran donations’ don’t pass the pub test’

        premium_icon Curran donations’ don’t pass the pub test’

        News Gympie election 2020: Incumbent defends more $17,000 in support from businesses