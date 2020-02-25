Australian coronavirus patients ‘100% fit to leave’

EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus alert! Paramedics & Police called on the Gold Coast to Peppers Resort

NINE members of a Chinese tour group who were in quarantine at Gold Coast University Hospital have been discharged in good health.

The group were placed into isolation on January 28 after one of the members, a 44-year-old man from Wuhan, fell ill with coronavirus.

Four more members of the group later also tested positive for coronavirus, while the remaining four were kept in isolation as a precaution.

The group had arrived on the Gold Coast on January 27 on a flight from Melbourne.

They been staying at the Broadbeach Oracle Towers.

Ultimately five members of the group, including an 8-year-old boy, had been diagnosed with the virus.

They have now all been deemed "100 per cent fit to leave the hospital."

"Gold Coast University Hospital staff have done a tremendous job treating these patients - and the efforts of Gold Coast and the entire Queensland community have been amazing in helping fight the spread of this virus," a Queensland Health spokesman said.

"If you have been overseas in the last 14 days and feel unwell please immediately see a doctor."

It is not known if the group remain on the Gold Coast.