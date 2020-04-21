Coronavirus parenting: One crucial home school tip for the lockdown

ADVICE: Alison Willis, of Gympie's University of the Sunshine Coast, says parents and the students they are trying to home school need to take it easy and enjoy each other's company during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“TAKE it easy,” is the crucial tip from a leading academic, who says Gympie parents and their student offspring now studying from home, are all feeling the strain of the coronavirus lockdown.

She admits that may be easier said than done, but says good family relationships are of overriding importance in times of crisis,” Sunshine Coast University education expert Alison Willis said yesterday.

“We have parents working from home while children are schooling and we have parents who have lost their jobs as well,” Dr Willis said.

“So it’s challenging for them. And a lot of kids are feeling stressed too.

“A lot of parents feel a pressure to do the best for their children, but we need to be really careful that we don’t have unrealistic expectations.

“I really feel for Year 12 students at this time. They and their families are under a lot of pressure because it’s so high-stakes for them.

“It’s still important though to keep our youngest children reading and engaged with basic numeracy and literary skills.”

Parents faced a lack of the resources expected at school and should not try to cover the whole curriculum, to match what teachers do.

“Teachers have trouble keeping up with the whole curriculum too,” she said.

A guide, she said, was to try to ensure children created as much education-related material as they consumed via the internet, “so they don’t just turn into couch potatoes on screens all the time.”

“That’s mainly high school and older primary school students. getting them to make videos instead of just watching them.

“For primary school students, the focus needs to be on the wellbeing of the children.

“It’s still important to keep our youngest children reading and engaged with basic numeracy, even if it’s just through play.

“There’s always the feeling that you could have done more.

“It’s not possible to do everything we do in a school day.

“I urge people to prioritise their relationship with the child.

“Now’s a good time to show simple acts of kindness.

“Children may have trouble focusing and they miss seeing their peers and teachers.

“Teachers are still working out how to transition to online teaching,” Dr Willis said.