Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEARLY GONE: Of the 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the West Moreton Region, only two remain active. Photo: File
NEARLY GONE: Of the 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the West Moreton Region, only two remain active. Photo: File
Health

Coronavirus nearly gone from West Moreton region

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER nine coronavirus patients in the West Moreton have recovered from the illness during the weekend.

The former patients join 26 others in the region who had already recovered, after being diagnosed with the virus during March.

From the 37 confirmed cases in the region, only two patients remain infected with the virus -neither of whom are from the Lockyer Valley or Somerset regions.

On Saturday, Queensland Health reported three patients were still infected in the entire region and on Sunday the number decreased to two.

READ MORE: NEW DETAILS: Update on Lockyer, Somerset virus patients

READ MORE: DECLINE: Number of coronavirus cases continues to fall

Throughout Queensland, six new patients were diagnosed across Saturday and Sunday, raising the state's total to 1,030.

Only 98 patients are sick with the virus as 926 have recovered and no longer test positive.

No new cases have been detected in the West Moreton region since April 1.

Queensland Health said in a statement, though most of the state's patients had only experienced mild symptoms, 18 of the 98 remaining patients were in hospital, six of whom were presently in intensive care.

coronavirus covid-19 lockyer valley region somerset region west moreton health
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full guide to what's allowed after easing of restrictions

        premium_icon Full guide to what's allowed after easing of restrictions

        News Queensland’s tough coronavirus restrictions will be eased to allow a range of recreational activities, including retail shopping, picnics and boat rides.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Police say Gympie girl, 16, found 'safe and well'

        premium_icon Police say Gympie girl, 16, found 'safe and well'

        News She was still missing as of Saturday night.

        Gympie bottle-o going above and beyond in COVID-19 fight

        premium_icon Gympie bottle-o going above and beyond in COVID-19 fight

        News Community showing ‘resilience’ in trying times, says store CEO.