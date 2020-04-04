Coronavirus Gympie: Two new coast cases makes 84 in total

Two new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Sunshine Coast-Gympie health district. (Photo by Luis Ascui/Getty Images)

QUEENSLAND Health have confirmed two new cases of coronavirus within the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, the district which includes Gympie.

The local total has increased to 84 as of this morning, up from 82 on Friday and the same total on Thursday, when no new cases were recorded.

There are 27 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across Queensland, raising the state total to 900.

The Gympie region falls into the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service. Photo: Queensland Health

“Contact tracing is underway for the 27 new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required,” Qld Health’s latest media statement read.

“The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

“We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

“Critically, make sure you are practicing good hygiene and staying home, especially if you’re sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

“Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately. Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.”