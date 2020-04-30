Coronavirus Gympie: Region on track to match S.A.

GOOD NEWS SO FAR: Queensland Health reports no new coronavirus cases in Gympie.

GYMPIE region is on track to match the best coronavirus management achievements in Australia, with the disease apparently under control at the moment.

We will know at noon if Gympie regional figures can match South Australia’s “no new cases in a week” result.

Since the state government began making coronavirus data available on a local government area basis, Gympie region has recorded no new infection cases.

At this point, official figures for the region remain at four cases, with no new ones locally.

Queensland-wide, there has been one more confirmed case of coronavirus infection, making a total of 1034.

In two of the Gympie region cases, the infection was acquired overseas and the other two were acquired locally, with the contact known.

There are no untraced locally acquired cases, no cases acquired interstate and none under investigation.

In Gympie’s Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service District, there are 92 cases, five still active.

Of those 86 have recovered and there has been one death, according to the latest Queensland Health data.