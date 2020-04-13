Coronavirus Gympie: One new case over Easter

THE three-day Easter weekend has ended with a minor rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the Gympie and Sunshine Coast region.

Only one new case was reported in the wider Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service area since Thursday, bringing the total to 87.

Twenty-seven of these cases are still active, and one person in the region has died.

The remaining 60 cases have recovered.

Queensland’s total number of COVID-19 cases sits at 983.

Most of these were contracted overseas, or through contact with someone who had returned from international travel.

The exact number of Gympie region cases remains unknown; Queensland Health only breaks the data down by health district, unlike the health services for New South Wales and Victoria which are listed by local government area or postcode.