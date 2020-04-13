Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coronavirus Gympie: One new case over Easter

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
13th Apr 2020 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE three-day Easter weekend has ended with a minor rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the Gympie and Sunshine Coast region.

Only one new case was reported in the wider Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service area since Thursday, bringing the total to 87.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Twenty-seven of these cases are still active, and one person in the region has died.

The remaining 60 cases have recovered.

The Gympie and Sunshine Coast region has recorded 87 coronavirus cases. 3D medical illustration
The Gympie and Sunshine Coast region has recorded 87 coronavirus cases. 3D medical illustration

Queensland’s total number of COVID-19 cases sits at 983.

Most of these were contracted overseas, or through contact with someone who had returned from international travel.

The exact number of Gympie region cases remains unknown; Queensland Health only breaks the data down by health district, unlike the health services for New South Wales and Victoria which are listed by local government area or postcode.

coronavirusgympie coronavirus pandemic covid-19 covid-19 gympie gympie health
Gympie Times

Just In

    NSW introduces rent support

    NSW introduces rent support
    • 13th Apr 2020 8:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

        premium_icon ‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

        News ‘We’re going to look at all the evidence and all the problems with it, and hopefully we can come to some sort of conclusion here.’

        Council confirms fresh complaints of foul Bonnick Rd smells

        premium_icon Council confirms fresh complaints of foul Bonnick Rd smells

        News Odour issues have nearby residents in a stink with the council.

        COVID-19 can’t spoil excitement for new Gympie business

        premium_icon COVID-19 can’t spoil excitement for new Gympie business

        Business ‘We’ve got countless new and fresh ideas and we’ll always have that vision.’

        Mini plateau over as Coast records another COVID-19 case

        premium_icon Mini plateau over as Coast records another COVID-19 case

        News After signs of a plateau, the Sunshine Coast has recorded another new coronavirus...