Coronavirus Gympie: No new Coast cases in a week

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes Gympie, has not recorded a new case of coronavirus in one week.

IT HAS officially been one week since any new cases of coronavirus were sourced from the Sunshine Coast/Gympie health district, Queensland Health have confirmed.

The latest stats show the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes the Gympie region, still has 89 total confirmed cases of the virus – the same figure since last Tuesday.

13 active cases remain in the district with 75 recoveries and one death. Those figures have not changed since Saturday.

Queensland recorded six new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus overnight, raising the state total to 1,024.

“A total of 87,470 tests for COVID-19 has been undertaken in Queensland,” the latest Qld Health statement said.

“Most Queenslanders who have contracted COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms. “Currently, 21 of the 280 active confirmed cases are in hospital, with seven of these in intensive care.

“The remainder of active cases are currently recovering at home.

“Contact tracing is underway for the six new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.”

The total number of tests undertaken in the SCHHS has not yet been specified.