Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes Gympie, has not recorded a new case of coronavirus in one week.
The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes Gympie, has not recorded a new case of coronavirus in one week.
News

Coronavirus Gympie: No new Coast cases in a week

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
21st Apr 2020 4:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS officially been one week since any new cases of coronavirus were sourced from the Sunshine Coast/Gympie health district, Queensland Health have confirmed.

The latest stats show the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes the Gympie region, still has 89 total confirmed cases of the virus – the same figure since last Tuesday.

LATEST GYMPIE CORONAVIRUS STORIES HERE

13 active cases remain in the district with 75 recoveries and one death. Those figures have not changed since Saturday.

Queensland recorded six new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus overnight, raising the state total to 1,024.

“A total of 87,470 tests for COVID-19 has been undertaken in Queensland,” the latest Qld Health statement said.

“Most Queenslanders who have contracted COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms. “Currently, 21 of the 280 active confirmed cases are in hospital, with seven of these in intensive care.

“The remainder of active cases are currently recovering at home.

“Contact tracing is underway for the six new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.”

The total number of tests undertaken in the SCHHS has not yet been specified.

coronavirus coronavirusgympie covid-19 gympie new cases queensland health
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Smoky skies to be seen around Gympie region this week

        premium_icon Smoky skies to be seen around Gympie region this week

        News Hazard reduction burns to start from today and continue all week.

        ‘Significant facial injuries’ in Gympie region crash

        premium_icon ‘Significant facial injuries’ in Gympie region crash

        News Paramedics take victim to Sunshine Coast hospital following crash just before 8am.