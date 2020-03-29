Coronavirus Gympie: Just one more Coast case makes 70 total

JUST one new case of coronavirus has been confirmed within the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service which includes Gympie, according to Queensland Health.

As of Sunday afternoon the total number of cases for the SCHHS sat at 70, while 31 new cases across Queensland brought the state total to 656.

The specific number of cases out of the 70 either originating in or connected to Gympie have not been specified as yet by Queensland Health.

Queensland Health confirmed a third Queenslander passed away from COVID-19 after a 75-year-old woman with an underlying medical conditions died in Caboolture Hospital.

Qld Health reported the woman contracted the disease from a cruise she had recently returned from.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young announced new restrictions in continuing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, in which Queenslanders cannot have more than 10 people in their house at any one time, excluding households where more than 10 people ordinarily reside.

Dr Young asked all Queenslanders to limit visiting others in their home and stay in touch over the phone instead.

“We need everyone to stay in their own home where possible and ensure social distancing at all times. Unfortunately this no longer means you can invite your friends over,” Dr Young said.

“We understand how important social contact with friends and family is but we need to do everything we can to slow down the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and this means limiting the number of people in each household to a maximum of 10.”

Dr Young said the ruling did not apply to households where more than 10 people ordinarily reside in the household.

The restrictions came into effect at midnight last Friday and will remain until further notice.

Fines apply for people who do not comply with this direction.