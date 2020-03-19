Coronavirus: Gympie jurors told they will not be needed

Gympie District Courthouse, where all jury trials have been suspended in the face of coronavirus.

THE juries are out throughout Queensland, literally, after a top level coronavirus directive suspending all jury trials, including those scheduled for Gympie in coming weeks.

The decision will directly affect Gympie people called up for jury service during the upcoming Gympie District court sittings, scheduled to run from March 30 to April 10.

The only exceptions will be any jurors already involved in an ongoing trial, but it is thought there are no such exceptions affecting the Gympie District Court.

New social distancing policies will also apply in Gympie Magistrates Court, with limits on public attendance and a four-month hold on pre-trial hearings.

Gympie people called up for jury duty have now been told all new trials requiring a jury have been suspended.

Jurors with a summons to attend court are advised to contact the phone number shown on their summons.

Supreme Court chief justice Catherine Holmes and District court chief judge Kerry O’Brien have announced the suspension, as a precaution in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Criminal trials already underway before a jury will continue, the judges said.

They said courts are also considering “further adjustments to their procedures in order to deal with the challenges posed by COVID-19.”

“The courts will continue to monitor closely the advice being provided by government health authorities and act accordingly.

“Community safety will always be a priority,” they said.

New “social distrancing” policies in Gympie Magistrates Court include a limit of five people in the courtroom, with the exception of the prosecutor and media, along with a 1.5m distancing precaution.