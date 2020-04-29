Menu
Coronavirus Gympie: How to save $1300 this weekend

29th Apr 2020 1:00 AM
THE messages are mixed, everyone’s confused, but here is clarity at last on your new coronavirus recreational travel rights and how far you can go this weekend without being heavily fined.

This is the information you need and you will not find it on any state or federal government website, because, believe it or not, they are having trouble keeping up too.

They are only human, but that will be no excuse for you if you stray just a bit too far and are issued with a ticket for more than $1300.

This is what you have to do.

Get a reliable scale map or look up Google Maps for Gympie and surrounds, make it bigger or smaller until the scale measure in the bottom right reads 50km.

Draw a circle at that distance around your home.

And that is where you can go.

Ignore any sites that tell you different, even those recommended by the government.

There is a postcode guide, for example, which is a one-way ticket to a serious penalty. There are also government statements referring to “travel” distance, which can be a lot longer than the “as the crow flies.” Obviously you can drive 100km and still be less than 50km from home if you are cursed with a lot of winding roads.

Our thanks to Health Minister Steven Miles and his office for clearing this up.

The police will be out, seeing where you are and comparing this to a mapped “radius” of 50km from the address on your licence.

That’s it and that’s the law.

