Coronavirus Gympie: How far can we go?

THE EMPTY BEACH: No one to be seen on Rainbow Beach, but that could soon change, at least for some Gympie region residents.

THE EMPTY BEACH: No one to be seen on Rainbow Beach, but that could soon change, at least for some Gympie region residents.

THE announced loosening of coronavirus lockdown regulations from Saturday has left Gympie region people still in the dark about how far they can travel, despite repeated announcements that the limit is 50km.

It is still unclear whether this means a 50km “radius,” meaning within a 100km diameter circle on a map (as one government statement yesterday indicated), or 50km by road (as seemed to be said by another).

The distinction makes the difference between being allowed or not allowed to visit parts of the Cooloola Coast or Noosa.

And potential confusion poses the threat of fines of more than $1300 for even unintentional breaches.

Full guide to what's allowed after easing of restrictions

Picnics, boating and day trips are back, within the limits of the revised lockdown laws, which are due to come into effect from midnight Friday.

Visiting a national park raises a whole other set of questions, some of which can be answered and others not, or at least not yet.

For example, as one Queensland Health explanation put it, you will not be able to visit any national park if the travelling distance is “greater than 50km.”

And several of them, including Cooloola parks are expected to remain closed, while others will open to varying degrees.

A Queensland Health statement refers to a Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service website which seems to tell what the situation is now, rather than what it will be after midnight Friday.

“There will be a gradual reopening of some areas and some national parks, the statement said.

Would-be recreational visitors might be well advised to check the Environment Department website, ‘www.parks,des.qld.gov.au’ on Saturday morning.

According to Queensland Health you will be able to “enjoy a recreational activity within 50km of your home, such as “visit a national park that remains open.”

But while some statements refer to a “radius,” others refer to a travel distance.

One statement poses and answers the question: “If I need to travel more than 50km within a region, is that allowed?”

The answer is: “If you’re leaving your home for wok or other essential reasons, you can travel more than 50km.” Although that seems to indicate distance travelled, the answer is less clear.

“If you’re leaving your home for recreational activities, you can only travel within 50km of your home.”

Yesterday’s Department of Environment and Science statement said: “The easing of COVID-19 requirements, as announced by the Premier and chief Health Officer, now that we have started to flatten the coronavirus infection curve, means this weekend Queenslanders will be able to travel within a 50km radius of their homes.”

More clarity is hoped for later in the week, but Queenslanders are reminded that they must “at all times practice social distancing, good hygiene, only go out with one other person, or the people you live with.”