Coronavirus Gympie: Florists find silver lining in crisis

Diana Simon of Designer Florist says flowers are still popular despite the freeze out of weddings.

Diana Simon of Designer Florist says flowers are still popular despite the freeze out of weddings.

A DRIVE-BY wedding and private ceremonies are options few wedding couples have taken up during COVID-19 restrictions with the majority choosing to postpone.

COVID-19 halted business overnight for many wedding service providers though others have diversified their businesses.

Popular wedding venues including Kingston House Impressions and Zesty Edibles were forced to shut their doors.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Celebrant Shay Zulpo has put her business on hold but was looking forward to October, which was generally the busiest month for weddings in Gympie and was shaping up to be a boom wedding month this year.

Diana Simon says people are still eager to send flowers to each other.

She has rescheduled ceremonies until September and October and postponed others until 2021.

“They are looking for the same date 12 months down the track. They have chosen that time of year for some particular reason,” she said.

Ms Zulpo said she had offered couples the option of a legal ceremony with five people in attendance as was allowed but none of her clients had taken that up and she knew of only one couple in Gympie who had.

Photographer Bambi Gosbell complements her wedding work with portraiture.

The wedding industry has taken a beating in the pandemic.

Already booked out for the last three months of the year Ms Gosbell said suppliers might find it hard to accommodate all the postponed weddings.

Designer florist Diane Simon said all her wedding business had been postponed with her first bookings in October, though florists have found demand for other services increase as clients unable to visit friends and relatives have chosen to send flowers.

Beauty and the Beard Events lost 100 per cent of business when COVID-19 restrictions were imposed but owner Jarrod Dan said he had since built up a takeaway service recouping about 40 per cent of his usual business.

The business was booked out for wedding events in May before the crisis hit and is ramping up again with his first wedding events booked in October.

“There was nothing you could do,” he said.

“We just had to refund the money and take bookings for weddings in 2021. The ones toward the end of the year we’re just taking a date, no deposit.”