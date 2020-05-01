Coronavirus Gympie: Confusion rules on travel limits

CONFUSION still seems common over relaxed recreational travel limits, due to come into operation at midnight, under the coronavirus lockdown rules.

And that may not be the only problem to be encountered by people trying to exercise all their new freedoms, while still staying within the law.

There is no limit on essential travel within Queensland, for purposes such as work or shopping for food.

But from tomorrow, recreational travel will be legally possible, within strict distance limits, along with shopping for goods classed as “non-essential.”

With the long weekend expected to bring a rush of people wanting to get out of the house, the 50km limit, clarified in The Gympie Times this week remains one of the major causes of this confusion.

One Sunshine Coast radio host this morning found the issue too confusing and did not understand our clarification.

To repeat, the rule, as outlined by Health Minister Steve Miles is that people are allowed to travel to any point within a 50km “radius” of their homes.

But Mr Miles’ office said this was not road distance, which could be variable, but an “as the crow flies” distance marked on an accurate scale map.

You can travel as far as you like within that distance, Mr Miles’ office advised.

Road distance would be complex to enforce as police would not know what road you had taken and there could be different distances travelled to reach the same spot, a spokeswoman said.

She advised would-be recreational motorists to consult a scale map to check the area they will soon be allowed to traverse.

Police would be able to make a quick calculation of the allowed radius with the help of maps and would compare your position with the address on your drivers licence, she said.