Coronavirus Gympie: Coast records zero new cases

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes Gympie, recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes Gympie, recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

THERE were no new cases of coronavirus within the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service that includes the Gympie region overnight, according to Queensland Health.

The state’s health authority confirmed Queensland had 57 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to report this afternoon, raising the state total to 835.

Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

But none of those 57 came from within the SCHHS, with the local total remaining at 79.

That was after a spike in Coast cases in the previous 24 hour period, which saw the total jump from 72 on Tuesday to 79 on Wednesday.

Qld Health confirmed a fourth Queenslander had passed away from COVID-19 after an 85-year-old man from Toowoomba with underlying medical conditions died from the disease.

The man had contracted coronavirus after recently returning from a cruise, according to Qld Health.

COVID-19: Young mum shows how kindness will save our elderly

“Contact tracing is underway for the 57 new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required,” the latest Queensland Health statement read.

USC experts reveal 7 top tips to beat coronavirus stress

“The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.”

The Gympie Times has repeatedly asked Queensland Health to provide a further breakdown of case numbers within the SCHHS district.