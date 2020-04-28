Coronavirus Gympie: Case numbers stable

Queensland Health said Gympie Hospital is "well-prepared," as figures downloaded this morning show no new cases in the Gympie Regional council area.

LATEST Queensland Health figures for Gympie region show the success of lockdown measures, with the number of cases unchanged from yesterday’s figure of four.

And the two locally acquired instances have been successfully tracked, the department says.

Two of the cases were overseas acquired and the other two followed contacts which are known to authorities.

There have been no Gympie region cases which are of mysterious origin, none acquired interstate and none under investigation, Queensland Health has reported.

However, the department warns the figures are released daily and should be treated with caution, because they may change during the day.