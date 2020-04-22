Coronavirus: Gympie case numbers finally revealed

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen during a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Queensland has recorded no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

FOUR cases of coronavirus have been confirmed within the Gympie Regional Council area, new Queensland Government data has revealed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today released a breakdown of Queensland’s 1024 coronavirus cases so far, including where they’ve come from and who has been affected, drilling further down than the hospital and health service data sets previously used in Queensland Health case updates.

Two of the Gympie LGA’s four total cases of COVID-19 were acquired overseas, with the other two locally acquired with “contact known”.

The Sunshine Coast council area has 70 total cases so far – 61 acquired overseas, five locally acquired with contact known, two locally acquired with no contact known and another two acquired interstate.

The Noosa council area has 15 total cases so far, 10 of which acquired overseas. Three more were locally acquired with contact known, one locally acquired with no contact known, and another acquired interstate.

The state has seen zero new cases for the second time in three days, meaning the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service’s total case number has remained frozen on 89 for eight straight days.

13 local cases remain active, with 75 recoveries and one life lost to the virus.

5,067 of Queensland’s 55,533 self-quarantine notices have been issued within the SCHHS district, but just 220 of those remain active.

785 of Queensland’s total cases were acquired overseas and another 170 were locally acquired with contact known, while 42 were acquired with no contact known. 17 were picked up from interstate, and the final 10 remain under investigation.