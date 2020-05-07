Coronavirus Gympie: Boaties too far from home

COAST GUARD: An aerial shot of the Tin Can Bay Coast Guard headquarters and the Norman Point boat ramp and car park.

TWO men rescued after getting into trouble on the water near Tin Can Bay found their worries were far from over when police arrived.

Police say they turned out to be from Coomera and were well outside the 50km COVID-19 travel limit.

But Gympie police officer in charge, Acting Senior Sgt Brock Murphy said people blatantly breaching the lockdown regulations were in a minority over the long weekend and in the past few days.

“We haven’t handed out any infringement notices in the last couple of days,” he said.

“We’ve had a few complaints about people breaching social distancing requirements at different shops and other businesses.

“We are still trying to educate people and remind them of their obligations.

“We are prepared to issue infringement notices for blatant and deliberate cases, but people are doing a good job generally.

“We’ve issued about 20 infringement notices in the last five days though,” he said.

“We’ve spoken to a couple of people who were just beyond the 50km limit, but they complied when asked,” he said.

His comments come as police are preparing the Mother’s Day weekend, but they were supported by his superior, Acting District Officer for Wide Bay Burnett, Inspector Tony Clowes.

Insp Clowes said the region’s people had generally been well behaved and had tried to do the right thing.

He said visible policing would be continuing at popular spots, including beaches, parks, shopping centres and waterways.

“It’s important we stay on track and be considerate to other people.

“If the public could continue with this approach it will be very good news,” he said.