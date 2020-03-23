Menu
Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Brisbane, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Queensland schools will be student-free from next week and the state's borders have been shut due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
Coronavirus Gympie: 52 Coast cases to date

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
26th Mar 2020 2:09 PM
QUEENSLAND Health say 52 people within the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes Gympie, have been diagnosed with coronavirus as the pandemic continues its spread.

LATEST GYMPIE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

46 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed yesterday, raising the state total to 443, Queensland Health confirmed last night.

Contact tracing is underway for each of those new cases, but Queensland Health have so far not been able to confirm how many of the Coast’s 52 cases either originated in or are connected to the Gympie region.

In other COVID-19 news around the region today, 33 Gympie cafes and restaurants have made their menus available for takeaway or delivery amid strict social distancing measures recommended by the Federal Government.

Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith has denied a claim council staff are being put at risk by not being allowed to work from home if they can, while another local business has pledged to feed overworked Gympie Hospital nurses.

A Gympie couple, including a Sunshine Coast University Hospital intensive care nurse, are stranded in England and say it could be months before they’re back on home soil.

Another Queensland Health update is expected later today.

