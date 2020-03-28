Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coronavirus Gympie: 5 new Coast cases, 69 in total

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
28th Mar 2020 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Sunshine Coast-Gympie regions have taken the local total to 69, Queensland Health have revealed.

Queensland has 70 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the state total to 625.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

Pandemic splits Gympie family

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes Gympie in its data sets, now sits at 69 confirmed cases.

“Contact tracing is underway for the 70 new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required,” the latest Queensland Health statement reads.

“The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.”

The Gympie Times has contacted Qld Health multiple times requesting a breakdown of figures in the Sunshine Coast Health District, but that information has not been made available.

coronavirusgympie covid-19 gympie gympie news gympie region queensland health sunshine coast hospital and health service
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        Health The number of Queensland COVID-19 cases has jumped by 70 overnight, with the total figure climbing to 625. Three people are in intensive care.

        If you don’t vote, expect $133 fine

        If you don’t vote, expect $133 fine

        Politics If you don’t vote, expect $133 fine, ECQ warns

        Q&A: Where candidates stand on region’s hot issues

        premium_icon Q&A: Where candidates stand on region’s hot issues

        News Gympie council election 2020: 30 hopefuls grilled on key issues within the...

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Information The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and it’s understandable that...