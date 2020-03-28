Coronavirus Gympie: 5 new Coast cases, 69 in total

FIVE new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Sunshine Coast-Gympie regions have taken the local total to 69, Queensland Health have revealed.

Queensland has 70 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the state total to 625.

The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes Gympie in its data sets, now sits at 69 confirmed cases.

“Contact tracing is underway for the 70 new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required,” the latest Queensland Health statement reads.

“The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.”

The Gympie Times has contacted Qld Health multiple times requesting a breakdown of figures in the Sunshine Coast Health District, but that information has not been made available.