56 people in the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes Gympie, have tested positive for coronavirus.
Coronavirus Gympie: 4 new cases take Coast total to 56

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
27th Mar 2020 12:53 PM
FOUR new confirmed cases of coronavirus have taken the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service’s total to 56, as Queensland approaches 500 total cases.

The SCHHS, which includes the Gympie region, had 56 total confirmed cases when Queensland Health released its latest update yesterday afternoon.

46 new cases across Queensland took the state total to 443.

So far Queensland Health has been unable to verify how many SCHHS cases either originated in or have connections with Gympie.

Queensland Health yesterday revealed a person who spent three days at Noosa earlier this month and visited three popular venues tested positive to COVID-19.

“Contact tracing is underway for the 46 new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required,” a Queensland Health statement read.

“The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.”

Gympie’s first coronavirus case was confirmed last Friday afternoon after a parent within the Victory College community tested positive to the disease.

