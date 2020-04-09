Coronavirus Gympie: 1 new coast case, new details emerge

Residents are being warned to stay indoors this Easter weekend as the fight against coronavirus continues. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

QUEENSLAND Health have confirmed one new case of coronavirus within the Gympie/Sunshine Coast health district, as new details surrounding the virus emerge.

The state’s health authority revealed the week’s slow upward trend continued with just ten new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Thursday afternoon, raising the state total to 953.

The latest briefing also provided a breakdown of all 86 cases recorded within the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, which includes the Gympie region.

25 active cases remain of those 86, with 60 others having recovered from the virus.

A 75-year-old woman who had an underlying medical condition died in Caboolture Hosptial after contracting the disease late last month.

It is the only local death resulting from COVID-19 to date.

Qld Health’s latest announcement came with a warning ahead of the Easter long weekend.

“Contact tracing is underway for the ten new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required,” the media statement said.

“While Easter is usually a time for public celebrations, gathering with family and friends, or for travelling, this year is different.

“And it’s important we do Easter differently. This Easter needs to be spent in your home to protect your family and vulnerable Queenslanders.

“We have all worked really hard to slow the spread, and that progress could be completely undone if we go out this Easter. We’ve seen this overseas, where festivals or public celebrations were the start of an outbreak that got out of control very quickly.

“We can’t have that happen here.

“We want to thank Queenslanders for adjusting to change, and for your patience and kindness during these tough times. We will get through this together.”