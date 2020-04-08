Menu
One new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the Gympie/Sunshine Coast health district. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
News

Coronavirus Gympie: 1 new coast case breaks four-day streak

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
8th Apr 2020 3:38 PM
GYMPIE and the Sunshine Coast’s shared streak of four days without any new cases of coronavirus has ended today, with one additional case in the district reported among nine in Queensland.

Queensland Health confirmed nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, taking the state’s progressive total to 943.

The jump of nine was smaller than Tuesday’s increase of 13 new Queensland cases.

TUESDAY UPDATE: Region continues run of no new COVID-19 cases

“Contact tracing is underway for the 9 new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required,” the latest Qld Health bulletin said.

“The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

“We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

“Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home, especially if you’re sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.”

Qld Health emphasised emergency department doors would remain open to treat those in need in hospitals statewide, despite trying conditions caused by the pandemic.

“Our priority is and always will be saving lives – we want every Queenslander to know that if you need emergency care our Emergency Department doors are always open to you.”

